Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Returns to Game 5 with stitches

Ibaka received three stitches for a cut on his head but returned to Tuesday's Game 5 versus the 76ers, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka exited the game during the first quarter as he caught a stray elbow from teammate Kawhi Leonard, but was able to return to the bench after the bleeding was addressed in the locker room.

