Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Rough night against Bucks

Ibaka scored five points (2-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 108-97 loss to the Bucks.

While both teams played stiff defense in this one, defense alone can't explain all the open looks Ibaka missed. The 30-year-old hadn't scored in single digits since Jan. 20, snapping a string of 13 straight games, while his five boards were also his lowest figure so far in February. Ibaka will look to bounce back Friday against a Hornets squad that should offer much less resistance in the frontcourt.