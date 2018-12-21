Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Friday

Ibaka (knee) will not play in Friday's game against Cavaliers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

This will be Ibaka's second straight absence while he fights right knee inflammation, and the Raptors will be undermanned in the frontcourt again. Greg Monroe will likely get another start in Ibaka's absence after posting 13 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes last time out.

