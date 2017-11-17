Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Friday
Ibaka (knee) will not play during Friday's game against the Knicks.
The swelling in Ibaka's knee is seemingly giving him too much discomfort to take the floor. In his stead, Pascal Siakam, Lucas Nogueira and Jakob Poeltl are all candidates to see increased run.
