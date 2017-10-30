Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Monday with knee injury

Ibaka will not play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a swelling in his right knee, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Ibaka is a surprising add to Monday's injury report, but it looks like it's just a maintenance day for the big man. With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) still out, the Raptors will be without their two frontcourt starters against the Trail Blazers, which should lead to heavy minutes for both Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl, and it could potentially lead to coach Dwane Casey throwing out some small-ball lineups. For now, consider Ibaka day-to-day.