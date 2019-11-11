Play

Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Monday

Ibaka (ankle) will not play Monday against the Clippers.

Ibaka will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained ankle he suffered against the Pelicans last week. Chris Boucher should continue to see steady run in place of Ibaka, who remains without a timetable for his return.

