Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Monday
Ibaka (ankle) will not play Monday against the Clippers.
Ibaka will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained ankle he suffered against the Pelicans last week. Chris Boucher should continue to see steady run in place of Ibaka, who remains without a timetable for his return.
