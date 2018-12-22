Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Saturday

Ibaka (knee) will not play Saturday against the Sixers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Ibaka will miss a third straight game as he continues to deal with some swelling in his right knee. With Jonas Valanciunas (hand) already out, expect Greg Monroe to make another start at center. The Raptors will also be without Kawhi Leonard (rest), while both Danny Green and Kyle Lowry are very much questionable to play.