Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Sunday
Ibaka will be rested for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
Ibaka will be one of several Raptors regulars to sit out Sunday. With Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam also out, expect Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and OG Anunoby to be among a number of bench players in line for increased minutes.
