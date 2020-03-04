Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out
Ibaka (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Suns, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It sounds like Ibaka is nearing a return, but that will not happen Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Warriors.
