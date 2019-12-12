Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scoreless in blowout defeat
Ibaka finished with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the Clippers.
Ibaka couldn't buy a bucket, though he did contribute in other areas. He's averaging more points and rebounds per game than starting center Marc Gasol, but Ibaka's not on Gasol's level in terms of passing or protecting the rim. Unless Ibaka can earn at least a few more minutes per game going forward, his fantasy value will likely be capped to a certain extent.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.