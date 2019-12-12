Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scoreless in blowout defeat

Ibaka finished with zero points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to the Clippers.

Ibaka couldn't buy a bucket, though he did contribute in other areas. He's averaging more points and rebounds per game than starting center Marc Gasol, but Ibaka's not on Gasol's level in terms of passing or protecting the rim. Unless Ibaka can earn at least a few more minutes per game going forward, his fantasy value will likely be capped to a certain extent.