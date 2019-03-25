Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 10 points in 18 minutes
Ibaka had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.
Ibaka barely made a dent in the box score while being glued to the bench for much of the matchup, and it wasn't as if Marc Gasol earned a ton of playing time (23 minutes). Instead, coach Nick Nurse experimented with small-ball lineups in this one, which doesn't bode well for Ibaka's fantasy value once the playoffs start.
