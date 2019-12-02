Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 13 points in return

Ibaka (ankle) played 21 minutes off the bench and finished with 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's 130-110 win over the Jazz.

Making his return from the ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous 10 games, Ibaka took on fairly significant usage, but the poor efficiency from the field translated to a rather disappointing fantasy line. That said, Ibaka looks like he shouldn't face any further restrictions moving forward, though he doesn't have much room to see his minutes climb higher while he's locked in a timeshare at center with starter Marc Gasol. Ibaka's return effectively bumped Chris Boucher out of the rotation, with the third-year player logging just five minutes of garbage-time run.