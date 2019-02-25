Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 off bench
Ibaka finished with 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds over 24 minutes in the Raptors' loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Ibaka found moderate success coming off the bench in Sunday's loss, ceding the starting center role to new-addition Marc Gasol. The two split minutes despite the shift in the starting five, and both Ibaka and Gasol should still be productive in a timeshare as long as they each receive 20 or more minutes per game.
