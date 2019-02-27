Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win

Ibaka produced 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Celtics.

Ibaka was nearly perfect from the field, though his counting stats were somewhat lacking since he wasn't needed to play down the stretch in the blowout victory. It's unclear whether coach Nick Nurse will opt to start Marc Gasol in either (or both) of the next two matchups against teams with size down low (Portland's Jusuf Nurkic and Detroit's Andre Drummond), but either way Gasol and Ibaka can likely be expected to split minutes fairly evenly.