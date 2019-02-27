Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win
Ibaka produced 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 118-95 win over the Celtics.
Ibaka was nearly perfect from the field, though his counting stats were somewhat lacking since he wasn't needed to play down the stretch in the blowout victory. It's unclear whether coach Nick Nurse will opt to start Marc Gasol in either (or both) of the next two matchups against teams with size down low (Portland's Jusuf Nurkic and Detroit's Andre Drummond), but either way Gasol and Ibaka can likely be expected to split minutes fairly evenly.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Logs 13 points, 15 boards in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Registers double-double Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another double-double in win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.