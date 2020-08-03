Ibaka had 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3PT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Miami.

Ibaka was the only Raptors' bench player in double-figures, and he outscored starter Marc Gasol, who had just six points on two shots in 22 minutes. The two shared starting duties prior to the shutdown, but Gasol has started the first two seeding games in Orlando.