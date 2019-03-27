Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's win

Ibaka collected 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.

Ibaka bounced back after a quiet showing during Sunday's loss to the Hornets. This was actually Ibaka's best scoring effort since Feb. 11, and he's in the midst of his worst statistical month of the season. At this point, the 29-year-old big man is perhaps best reserved for use in deep leagues.