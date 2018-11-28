Ibaka accumulated 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Ibaka earned the start while Jonas Valanciunas came off the bench and played just 14 minutes. It wasn't an overly impressive stat line for Ibaka, but he did earn a season high minute total. Moreover, he is maintaining career-high averages in scoring, assists, and steals, and the 29-year-old big man is enjoying a revival across all fantasy formats.