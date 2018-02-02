Ibaka tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during a 122-119 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Ibaka scored at least 15 points for the second consecutive game in the loss. He disappointingly didn't provide any other stats, and failed to register a single block for the first time since Jan. 19. On the bright side, Ibaka has now made at least one three-pointer in six straight games.