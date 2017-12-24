Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 17 points Saturday

Ibaka scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 102-86 win against Philadelphia.

After scoring 17 points Saturday, Ibaka has scored in double digits in 10 straight games. This level of consistent scoring coupled with efficient shooting make the forward a steady option in Toronto's offense. Averaging 18.4 points on 56.1 percent from the floor over his last ten games, Ibaka is providing solid complementary scoring to leading scorer DeMar DeRozan. As a result, Toronto is marching towards the top spot in the Eastern Conference.