Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 18 in Friday's win

Ibaka scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 101-92 win over the Lakers.

The eight boards were a season high for Ibaka, but spending more time on the glass and under the rim resulted in him failing to connect on at least one three-pointer for the first time in 2017-18. Expect Ibaka to return to his usual stretch-four role, trading rebounds for threes, once Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) returns to the lineup.