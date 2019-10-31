Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win
Ibaka posted 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Pistons.
Ibaka finished with season highs in scoring, assists, steals. and minutes. Starting center Marc Gasol (knee) exited in the first quarter but returned to action. Still, Ibaka ended up seeing over twice as many minutes. Ibaka has been significantly more effective than Gasol through the first five games this season, though it remains to be seen whether coach Nick Nurse will consider swapping their roles or assigning Ibaka the larger share of minutes more consistently.
