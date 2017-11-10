Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 19 points in win
Ibaka scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 122-118 win over New Orleans.
Ibaka turned in his second-best scoring performance of the year. In addition, the power forward did have an especially efficient night from the floor, hitting 57.1 percent of his shots. Ibaka sank three of his six attempts from beyond the arc as well. Ibaka will look to replicate his strong shooting performance when the Raptors take on Boston on Sunday.
