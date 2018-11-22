Ibaka tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Hawks.

Ibaka has shot north of 60 percent over his last 10 games while averaging 8.6 rebounds in that span as well. While those two categories have been his main source of production, his blocks have been slightly down from year's past, as Ibaka has averaged just one block over his last 10 and 1.3 blocks per game for the season.