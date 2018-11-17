Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 21 in OT loss to Celtics
Ibaka scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Celtics.
The veteran big man continues to thrive in new Raptors coach Nick Nurse's rotation at center. Despite seeing only 27.1 minutes a night -- his lowest workload since he was a 20-year-old kid with the Thunder in 2010-11 -- Ibaka is averaging a career-high 17.6 points a game, and his 8.1 boards a game is his best performance in that category in five years.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.