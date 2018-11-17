Ibaka scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Celtics.

The veteran big man continues to thrive in new Raptors coach Nick Nurse's rotation at center. Despite seeing only 27.1 minutes a night -- his lowest workload since he was a 20-year-old kid with the Thunder in 2010-11 -- Ibaka is averaging a career-high 17.6 points a game, and his 8.1 boards a game is his best performance in that category in five years.