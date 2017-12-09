Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 21 points in victory
Ibaka collected 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over the Grizzlies.
Ibaka continues to find some consistency after a slow start to the season. Over his last three games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers per game. He is not the elite shot-blocker he once was, nor the rebounder, but should still be owned in most formats for his contributions in these categories, as well as scoring and three-pointers.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Finds range from outside Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores nine points in return•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable with swelling in knee•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...