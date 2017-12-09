Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 21 points in victory

Ibaka collected 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Ibaka continues to find some consistency after a slow start to the season. Over his last three games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers per game. He is not the elite shot-blocker he once was, nor the rebounder, but should still be owned in most formats for his contributions in these categories, as well as scoring and three-pointers.