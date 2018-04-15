Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 23 points in 33 minutes
Ibaka scored 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds, dished one assist and recorded two blocks across 33 minutes Saturday as the Raptors topped the Wizards in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup.
Ibaka led the way for the top-seeded Raptors with a double-double and two blocks for good measure. The Raptors rode a balanced scoring attack with Ibaka at the forefront that included six players posting double-digit scoring performances while two more players chipped in nine points of their own. It would be a surprise if Ibaka continues to carry the scoring load for the Raptors, but if his three-point shot is falling like it was Saturday, watch out.
