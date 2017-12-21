Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 24 points in return
Ibaka totaled 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during a 129-111 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.
Ibaka returned to the floor after a one-game absence (knee) and picked up where he left off with his fourth 20-point effort so far this month. After a poor November, in which Ibaka mustered at least 16 points only twice, he has gone into another gear in December, with at least 15 points in eight straight games. He also has at least one blocked shot in each game this month.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out Sunday with sore knee•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 21 points in victory•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.