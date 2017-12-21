Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 24 points in return

Ibaka totaled 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during a 129-111 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Ibaka returned to the floor after a one-game absence (knee) and picked up where he left off with his fourth 20-point effort so far this month. After a poor November, in which Ibaka mustered at least 16 points only twice, he has gone into another gear in December, with at least 15 points in eight straight games. He also has at least one blocked shot in each game this month.