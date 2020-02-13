Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 28 versus Nets

Ibaka contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 loss to the Nets.

Ibaka (illness) was able to give it a go after sitting out Monday's matchup versus the Timberwolves and turned in an impressive performance on a night when most of his teammates struggled. He has scored 22 or more in three of the last four games and has scored at least 21 in six of the last eight. Marc Gasol (hamstring) has missed eight straight contests heading into the All-Star break, and if his absence continues Ibaka will continue to hold down the fort as the starting center.