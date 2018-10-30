Ibaka had 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Ibaka was in the starting lineup again Monday, finishing with a season-high 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Ibaka has had somewhat of a resurgence this season on the back of improved shooting and consistent minutes. His role within the rotation appears to based on the matchup but no matter the situation, he has been a nice surprise from a fantasy perspective. He is more of a back-end standard league player unless he can increase his block numbers, in which case he would need to be rostered almost everywhere.