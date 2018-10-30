Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 30 points Monday
Ibaka had 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 124-109 loss to Milwaukee.
Ibaka was in the starting lineup again Monday, finishing with a season-high 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Ibaka has had somewhat of a resurgence this season on the back of improved shooting and consistent minutes. His role within the rotation appears to based on the matchup but no matter the situation, he has been a nice surprise from a fantasy perspective. He is more of a back-end standard league player unless he can increase his block numbers, in which case he would need to be rostered almost everywhere.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...