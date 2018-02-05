Ibaka had just seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over Memphis.

Ibaka had a night to forget finishing with just seven points for the second consecutive game. After going on a run of solid performances, he has seen his value dip over the last few games. His numbers are down across the board and with the way Coach Dwane Casey runs his rotations it's hard to predict whether this is something Ibaka will come out of anytime soon.