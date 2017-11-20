Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores nine points in return

Ibaka contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Wizards on Sunday.

In his return from a one-game absence, Ibaka (knee) assumed his starting role but had an average performance. He hasn't been playing too impressively lately, with three single-digit scoring efforts in his last four games. Ibaka is capable of strong games, but with the team's depth at the power forward and center positions, he hasn't been able to consistently post strong outings with the minutes he has received.