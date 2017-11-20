Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores nine points in return
Ibaka contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during a 100-91 win over the Wizards on Sunday.
In his return from a one-game absence, Ibaka (knee) assumed his starting role but had an average performance. He hasn't been playing too impressively lately, with three single-digit scoring efforts in his last four games. Ibaka is capable of strong games, but with the team's depth at the power forward and center positions, he hasn't been able to consistently post strong outings with the minutes he has received.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable with swelling in knee•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Plays 18 minutes in return from injury•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...