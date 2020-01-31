Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores season-high 26
Ibaka collected 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Ibaka poured in a season high scoring total in extraordinarily efficient fashion while filling in as the starting center in place of Marc Gasol (hamstring). It's unclear if Gasol will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup versus the Pistons, but if so Ibaka can be expected to draw another start and earn no shortage of minutes.
