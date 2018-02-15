Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 20 points Wednesday
Ibaka scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.
In his last five games, Ibaka has averaged 7.6 rebounds in addition to 13.0 points after scoring a team-high 20 points Wednesday. The forward has also shot the ball rather efficiently as of late, sinking 61.3 percent of his shots during this span. While the rebounds (6.2) are his lowest since his rookie season, Ibaka has scored at a steady rate of 12.9 points for Toronto this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Nets 13 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores just seven points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 16 points on Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Friday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Contributes 13 points in victory•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Set to return from suspension•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...