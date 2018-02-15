Ibaka scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win against Chicago.

In his last five games, Ibaka has averaged 7.6 rebounds in addition to 13.0 points after scoring a team-high 20 points Wednesday. The forward has also shot the ball rather efficiently as of late, sinking 61.3 percent of his shots during this span. While the rebounds (6.2) are his lowest since his rookie season, Ibaka has scored at a steady rate of 12.9 points for Toronto this season.