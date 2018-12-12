Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday
Ibaka ended with 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 victory over the Clippers.
Ibaka scored at least 20 points for the second straight game Tuesday, leading the team with 25 points while adding three blocked shots. That makes seven double-digit scoring games from his past eight, continuing his excellent start to the season. The blocks are not what they once were but he has swatted a combined seven shots over the past three games showing he can still be a defensive stopper at times.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...