Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday

Ibaka ended with 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 victory over the Clippers.

Ibaka scored at least 20 points for the second straight game Tuesday, leading the team with 25 points while adding three blocked shots. That makes seven double-digit scoring games from his past eight, continuing his excellent start to the season. The blocks are not what they once were but he has swatted a combined seven shots over the past three games showing he can still be a defensive stopper at times.