Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores three points in Game 3 loss
Ibaka scored three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Wizards.
Ibaka finished third on the team in minutes played, but he was a virtual non-factor at the offensive end as he finished eighth in shot attempts. He managed to lead the team in rebounding, but his six boards were nothing to write home about and he failed to block a shot for the first time this series. Ibaka, who averaged 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 swats in the first two games of the set, will need to put his best foot forward if his team are to take a commanding lead with a win in Game 4.
