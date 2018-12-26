Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Set to go Wednesday

Ibaka (knee) will play Wednesday against the Heat, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Ibaka is still listed as questionable on the Raptors' game notes, but coach Nick Nurse told reporters at practice Tuesday night that the big man will return to action after missing the last three contests. Expect the veteran to be back in the starting five at center, likely pushing Greg Monroe to the bench.

