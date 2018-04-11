Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said that no players would be rested for the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Heat, meaning Ibaka should reenter the starting lineup at power forward, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Raptors are already locked in as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but with a 60-win season in their sights, it appears the team may treat an otherwise meaningless finale as a tuneup for the postseason. Though Ibaka is back in the fold after resting during Monday's game against the Pistons, it's uncertain if he'll approach the 27.6 minutes per game he has averaged for the season. With a loss and a Wizards win Wednesday, the Heat would drop to the No. 8 seed and face Toronto in the first round, so Casey could choose to simplify the team's offensive sets and limit key contributors' playing time so as not to aid Miami's scouting efforts.