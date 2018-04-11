Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Set to play Wednesday
Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said that no players would be rested for the regular-season finale Wednesday against the Heat, meaning Ibaka should reenter the starting lineup at power forward, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
The Raptors are already locked in as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but with a 60-win season in their sights, it appears the team may treat an otherwise meaningless finale as a tuneup for the postseason. Though Ibaka is back in the fold after resting during Monday's game against the Pistons, it's uncertain if he'll approach the 27.6 minutes per game he has averaged for the season. With a loss and a Wizards win Wednesday, the Heat would drop to the No. 8 seed and face Toronto in the first round, so Casey could choose to simplify the team's offensive sets and limit key contributors' playing time so as not to aid Miami's scouting efforts.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Out for rest Monday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Produces solid stat line in win•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 13 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....