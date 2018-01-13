Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Set to return from suspension
Ibaka is set to return to action Saturday after serving a one-game suspension Thursday against Cleveland.
Ibaka was suspended after his role in a scuffle with the Heat's James Johnson during Tuesday's game, and the Raptors certainly did not appear to miss him in the blowout win over the Cavs. Nonetheless, expect Ibaka to return to his usual place in the starting lineup Saturday. The 28-year-old holds averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over his last five games.
