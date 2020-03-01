Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Sidelined Sunday

Ibaka (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka's right knee is still sore coming out of Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, so he'll be sidelined for a second straight contest as a result. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher are the top candidates to absorb Ibaka's minutes in Denver.