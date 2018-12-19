Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Sitting out Wednesday

Coach Nick Nurse ruled Ibaka (knee) out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ibaka will sit out for just the second time this season, with right knee inflammation at the root of Wednesday's absence. The issue isn't considered significant, but Ibaka's lack of availability looms large with fellow big man Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) also sidelined. Nurse said that Greg Monroe would replace Ibaka as the starting center, with recent G League callup Chris Boucher filling the backup minutes at the position, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic.