Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid complementary performance

Ibaka tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two blocks across 20 minutes in the Raptors' 118-112 win over the Knicks on Friday.

The 30-year-old did help spark a team comeback, scoring 10 points after Toronto fell behind 26-13 late in the first quarter. However, the 6-foot-10 center failed to register rebounds that typically supply his value, grabbing none for the first time since 2017. Since returning to the bench, Ibaka has averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds through four games, stats somewhat similar to those he posted before rejoining the lineup.