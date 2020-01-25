Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid complementary performance
Ibaka tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two blocks across 20 minutes in the Raptors' 118-112 win over the Knicks on Friday.
The 30-year-old did help spark a team comeback, scoring 10 points after Toronto fell behind 26-13 late in the first quarter. However, the 6-foot-10 center failed to register rebounds that typically supply his value, grabbing none for the first time since 2017. Since returning to the bench, Ibaka has averaged 12.5 points and five rebounds through four games, stats somewhat similar to those he posted before rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Production suffers in bench move•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Posts 21 points, 14 boards•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double streak at seven•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Collects sixth straight double-double•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in win•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.