Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid numbers off bench
Ibaka scored 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.
Toronto ran an extremely short rotation in this one -- Ibaka and Norman Powell were the only members of the second unit to receive double-digit minutes -- and the veteran big parlayed the court time into strong numbers. Expect Ibaka to handle a significant role off the bench this season, although he should get some help soon in the frontcourt once Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is healthy enough to make his Raptors debut.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Back in action•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Effective off bench once again•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Tremendous in stirring Game 4 victory•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Comes alive with big double-double•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Crucial production in Game 7 win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.