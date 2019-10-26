Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid numbers off bench

Ibaka scored 13 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Celtics.

Toronto ran an extremely short rotation in this one -- Ibaka and Norman Powell were the only members of the second unit to receive double-digit minutes -- and the veteran big parlayed the court time into strong numbers. Expect Ibaka to handle a significant role off the bench this season, although he should get some help soon in the frontcourt once Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is healthy enough to make his Raptors debut.