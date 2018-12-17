Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Solid performance in loss

Ibaka furnished 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Ibaka checked in third in scoring for the Raptors on the night behind Kawhi Leonard (29 points) and Delon Wright (15 points). The veteran big man has double-digit point tallies in eight of nine December contests, and he's how shot at least 60 percent in three of the past four games. Ibaka can continued to be counted on for strong scoring and rebounding contributions any time he's on the floor, especially during the multi-week absence of Jonas Valanciunas (thumb).