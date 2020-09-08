Ibaka was wearing a walking boot Tuesday morning after twisting his left ankle during Monday's Game 5, Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Ibaka told reporters that he initially felt as though the issue was minor, but when he woke up Tuesday he felt more discomfort than expected. The veteran essentially deemed himself questionable for Game 6, noting that he'll wait to see how he feels Wednesday morning. Ibaka finished Game 5 with seven points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks in 19 minutes after going for 18 points -- and hitting four threes -- in the Raptors' Game 4 victory.