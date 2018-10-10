Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting at center Wednesday
Ibaka is starting at center Wednesday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka has started two of his three preseason appearances, and it remains unclear how often he'll start in the regular season. He's averaging 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.1 minutes during exhibition play.
