Ibaka will start Friday against the Celtics, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

After missing the Raptors' previous game, Ibaka will return to the starting lineup, pushing Jonas Valanciunas back to the bench. Over his past four games, Ibaka is averaging 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.8 minutes.

