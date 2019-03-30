Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting next to Gasol
Ibaka will start at power forward next to Marc Gasol for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka will be making his first start next to Gasol, as coach Nick Nurse is looking to experiment down the stretch with a depleted roster. It's unclear if Ibaka will play more minutes than usual, but it's certainly a possibility.
