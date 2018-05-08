Ibaka contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 128-93 loss to Cleveland.

Ibaka moved into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Jonas Valanciunas. The move did little to change the fortunes of Ibaka who has had a disappointing season for the Raptors, culminating in his poor playoff showing. There is a chance the Raptors look to make some changes in the off-season and Ibaka could be looking at a new home. He is a mere shadow of the player he was only two seasons ago and without his defensive upside, his value is severely limited.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories