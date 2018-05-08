Ibaka contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 128-93 loss to Cleveland.

Ibaka moved into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Jonas Valanciunas. The move did little to change the fortunes of Ibaka who has had a disappointing season for the Raptors, culminating in his poor playoff showing. There is a chance the Raptors look to make some changes in the off-season and Ibaka could be looking at a new home. He is a mere shadow of the player he was only two seasons ago and without his defensive upside, his value is severely limited.