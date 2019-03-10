Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting Sunday

Ibaka will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Raptors radio voice Eric Smith reports.

The Raptors continue to alternate their starting center based on matchups, and they'll go with Ibaka on Sunday with the Heat expected to start Bam Adebayo. Marc Gasol will shift back to the bench, where he'll likely be used to combat Hassan Whiteside.

