Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting Thursday
Ibaka will move back into the starting lineup Thursday against the Warriors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas continue to trade off starts at center, but coach Nick Nurse will pivot back to Ibaka on Thursday to better combat the Warriors' versatile front line. Ibaka came off the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies and finished with 17 points, three rebounds and two assists.
